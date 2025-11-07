LM Funding America Adjusts Warrant Exercise Price

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from LM Funding America ( (LMFA) ) is now available.

On November 7, 2025, LM Funding America, Inc. announced a reduction in the exercise price of its August 2025 Warrants to $0.97 per share, increasing the total shares issuable to 15,516,850. This adjustment also affected warrants from the October 2021 public offering, reducing their exercise price to $0.97 per share, reflecting anti-dilution provisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (LMFA) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LM Funding America stock, see the LMFA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LMFA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LMFA is a Neutral.

LM Funding America’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and negative profitability. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. While the earnings call provided some positive developments, such as improved mining margins and a return to profitability, these are not sufficient to offset the broader financial challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on LMFA stock, click here.

More about LM Funding America

Average Trading Volume: 1,000,468

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $17.38M

Learn more about LMFA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue