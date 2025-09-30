Lloyds Banking Group Updates on Voting Rights and Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lloyds Banking ( (GB:LLOY) ) has shared an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC announced that as of 30 September 2025, it has issued a total of 59,284,055,657 ordinary shares with voting rights. This figure, which includes shares represented by American Depositary Receipts, will be used by shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The announcement provides clarity on shareholder voting rights and transparency obligations, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and regulatory compliance.

Spark’s Take on GB:LLOY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LLOY is a Outperform.

Lloyds Banking’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and a fair valuation, despite financial performance challenges. The stock’s bullish momentum and reasonable dividend yield are positive factors, but the company’s declining profitability and cash flow issues need attention to ensure long-term stability.

More about Lloyds Banking

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is a major British financial institution, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services. The company focuses on retail and commercial banking, serving a diverse customer base across the UK and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 149,499,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £49B

