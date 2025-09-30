Lloyds Banking Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lloyds Banking ( (GB:LLOY) ) has issued an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC announced the purchase of 588,003 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, executed through Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, is part of a larger initiative to repurchase up to £1.7 billion of shares, with the intention of canceling them to enhance shareholder value. Since the program’s inception, Lloyds has repurchased over 1.7 billion shares, reflecting a significant commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LLOY) stock is a Hold with a £0.84 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lloyds Banking stock, see the GB:LLOY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LLOY is a Outperform.

Lloyds Banking’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and a fair valuation, despite financial performance challenges. The stock’s bullish momentum and reasonable dividend yield are positive factors, but the company’s declining profitability and cash flow issues need attention to ensure long-term stability.

More about Lloyds Banking

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is a major financial services group in the UK, providing a wide range of banking and financial services, primarily focusing on retail and commercial banking. It operates under various brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland, serving millions of customers across the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 149,499,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £49B

