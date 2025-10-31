LIXIL Corporation Reports Stable Financial Performance Amid Revenue Dip

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LIXIL Group ( (JP:5938) ) has issued an update.

LIXIL Corporation has reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026, showing a slight decrease in revenue but a significant increase in core earnings and operating profit. The company maintains its dividend forecast and has not revised its performance forecast, indicating stability in its financial strategy despite the slight revenue dip.

LIXIL Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges, known for its operations in the housing and building materials industry. It provides a range of products and services related to home and building solutions, focusing on innovation and sustainability.

