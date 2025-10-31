LIXIL Corporation Reports Mixed H1 Financial Results Amid Market Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LIXIL Group ( (JP:5938) ) just unveiled an announcement.

LIXIL Corporation reported a decrease in revenue for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, despite an increase in core earnings and EBITDA. The company experienced slowed sales growth in Q2 due to changes in Japan’s Building Standards Act, but renovation sales remained solid. The international business saw improved profits despite lower revenue, with strong performance in Europe, the Middle East, and India, while the Americas and China faced sluggish housing markets. Tax expenses decreased due to a favorable corporate tax rate change in LIXIL Europe, and the full-year earnings and dividend forecasts remain unchanged.

LIXIL Corporation operates in the building materials and housing equipment industry, offering products such as water-related renovation items and ceramic siding. The company has a significant market presence in Japan and internationally, with strong performance in Europe, the Middle East, and India.

