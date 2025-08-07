LIXIL Corporation Confirms Q1 Financial Results with No Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from LIXIL Group ( (JP:5938) ).

LIXIL Corporation announced that its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, have been reviewed with no changes from the previously disclosed figures. The announcement indicates stability in LIXIL’s financial reporting and suggests a steady operational performance, which may reassure stakeholders and investors about the company’s current market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5938) stock is a Buy with a Yen2300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LIXIL Group stock, see the JP:5938 Stock Forecast page.

More about LIXIL Group

LIXIL Corporation operates in the building materials and housing equipment industry, focusing on products such as water technology, housing technology, and building technology. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges and is known for its commitment to innovation and sustainability in its market offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 1,360,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen514.1B

