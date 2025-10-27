Livzon’s Phase III Trial on Reflux Esophagitis: A Potential Market Game-Changer

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Class H ((LVZPF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Livzon Pharmaceutical Group is conducting a Phase III clinical trial titled A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Double-simulated, Positive Parallel-control Phase III Clinical Trials of JP-1366 (Zastaprazan Citrate) Tablets and Nexium® on Reflux Esophagitis. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of JP-1366 tablets compared to Nexium® in treating reflux esophagitis, a condition causing inflammation of the esophagus due to acid reflux.

Intervention/Treatment: The trial tests JP-1366 tablets, an experimental drug, against Nexium® (Esomeprazole magnesium enteric-coated tablets), which serves as the active comparator. Both treatments are intended to alleviate symptoms of reflux esophagitis.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the effectiveness of JP-1366.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 7, 2025, with the latest update submitted on February 21, 2025. These dates mark the commencement and most recent update of the study, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

Market Implications: The successful development of JP-1366 could enhance Livzon Pharmaceutical Group’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance. Investors may react positively if the trial results favor JP-1366, especially given the competitive landscape of gastrointestinal treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

