Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Strengthens Audit Committee Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Livzon Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1513) ) is now available.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has announced the adoption of new terms of reference for its Audit Committee, which is composed of non-executive directors, with a majority being independent. This move is expected to enhance the company’s governance structure, aligning with the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchange listing rules, and potentially boosting investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1513) stock is a Buy with a HK$48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Livzon Pharmaceutical Group stock, see the HK:1513 Stock Forecast page.

More about Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in the healthcare sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,513,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.39B

For detailed information about 1513 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue