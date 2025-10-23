Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Restructures Governance Framework

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1513) ) has issued an announcement.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has announced the cancellation of its Supervisory Committee, with its functions now being transferred to the Audit Committee under the Board. This move is part of a broader effort to standardize operations and enhance corporate governance in alignment with updated legal provisions. Additionally, the company has proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and procedural rules for meetings to further improve its governance structure. These changes are expected to streamline operations and ensure compliance with the latest regulatory requirements, potentially impacting the company’s operational efficiency and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1513) stock is a Buy with a HK$48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Livzon Pharmaceutical Group stock, see the HK:1513 Stock Forecast page.

More about Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of medications and healthcare products. The company is known for its commitment to improving healthcare and has a significant presence in the pharmaceutical market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,513,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.39B

See more insights into 1513 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue