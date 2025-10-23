Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Forms ESG Committee to Boost Sustainability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Livzon Pharmaceutical Group ( (HK:1513) ) is now available.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has established an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee to enhance its corporate governance and sustainability efforts. The committee, consisting of directors from the board, aims to ensure compliance with relevant stock exchange listing rules and improve the company’s ESG activities, potentially strengthening its industry positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1513) stock is a Buy with a HK$48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Livzon Pharmaceutical Group stock, see the HK:1513 Stock Forecast page.

More about Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The company is involved in various aspects of healthcare and medical solutions, serving a wide range of market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 1,513,250

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.39B

Find detailed analytics on 1513 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue