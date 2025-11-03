Livium Secures Patent for Innovative Battery Recycling Process

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lithium Australia NL ( (AU:LIT) ) just unveiled an update.

Livium Ltd has been granted an Australian patent for its wet shredding and separation process used in recycling lithium-ion batteries, a method that enhances safety by mitigating thermal events and capturing volatile components. This patent, valid until 2041, strengthens Livium’s technology portfolio and supports its strategic focus on safe and efficient clean energy resource recovery, aligning with global trends and regulatory demands for improved battery recycling processes.

More about Lithium Australia NL

Livium Ltd, formerly known as Lithium Australia, is a leading battery recycler in Australia, operating through its subsidiary Envirostream. The company focuses on recycling clean energy waste and is expanding its services to include recycling rare earth elements and solar panels. Livium is also involved in developing innovative technologies such as lithium extraction and next-generation battery materials.

YTD Price Performance: -31.25%

Average Trading Volume: 6,672,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.74M

Find detailed analytics on LIT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue