Livium Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Lithium Australia NL ( (AU:LIT) ) has shared an update.

Livium Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 2,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LIT. This move involves the issuance, transfer, or reclassification of securities due to options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, which could potentially enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence.

Lithium Australia NL

Average Trading Volume: 5,651,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.53M

