Livium Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Lithium Australia NL ( (AU:LIT) ) has provided an update.

Livium Ltd has announced the release of its Notice of Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 25 November 2025 in West Perth, Western Australia. The meeting materials are available online, and the company emphasizes the importance of reviewing these documents. This announcement is part of Livium’s ongoing efforts to engage with shareholders and maintain transparency in its operations.

More about Lithium Australia NL

Livium Ltd, formerly known as Lithium Australia, is a company focused on leading the clean energy transition by securing critical materials through sustainable recovery. The company specializes in recycling clean energy waste, with its subsidiary Envirostream being a market leader in lithium-ion battery recycling in Australia. Livium is also involved in innovative technologies such as lithium extraction and next-generation lithium ferro phosphate processes.

YTD Price Performance: -25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 6,337,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$24.77M

