Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited Reports Turnaround in Interim Results

An announcement from Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited ( (HK:0194) ) is now available.

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited reported its unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, showing a significant turnaround with a profit of HK$13.7 million compared to a loss of HK$418.5 million in the same period the previous year. The improvement was driven by increased revenue across various streams and a notable reduction in other losses, positioning the company more favorably within the industry and providing a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, operating in the investment industry. The company and its subsidiaries focus on generating revenue through contracts with customers, rental income, and interest and dividend income.

Average Trading Volume: 44,504

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.78B

