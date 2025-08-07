Liu Chong Hing Investment Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited ( (HK:0194) ) has issued an update.

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.11 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s continued commitment to providing returns to its shareholders and may influence investor sentiment positively, given the stable dividend payout.

More about Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited

Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited operates in the investment industry, focusing on real estate and property development. The company is known for its involvement in various real estate projects and investments, primarily targeting the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 44,504

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.78B

