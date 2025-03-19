Litu Holdings Reschedules Board Meeting Amid Positive Financial Outlook

Litu Holdings Limited ( (HK:1008) ) has issued an update.

Litu Holdings Limited has announced a change in the date of its board meeting, which will now be held on March 31, 2025, to discuss the audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, and the potential recommendation of a final dividend. The company anticipates a turnaround from a loss to a profit for the year, prompting further evaluation of its cash flow position to assess dividend recommendations.

More about Litu Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 61.76%

Average Trading Volume: 1,142,142

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$431.2M

