Littelfuse Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

The latest update is out from Littelfuse ( (LFUS) ).

On October 29, 2025, Littelfuse reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with net sales of $625 million, a 10% increase year-over-year, and a GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.77, up 19%. The company also announced the acquisition of Basler Electric, which is expected to enhance Littelfuse’s market opportunities and technological capabilities in the industrial sector. The acquisition aims to drive long-term growth and profitability, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on expanding its high-power technology and industrial customer base.

The most recent analyst rating on (LFUS) stock is a Buy with a $310.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on LFUS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LFUS is a Outperform.

Littelfuse’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights, indicating robust growth and strategic positioning. However, the high P/E ratio suggests valuation concerns, and technical indicators show moderate bullish momentum.

More about Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company that focuses on empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. The company operates in over 20 countries with approximately 16,000 global associates, serving more than 100,000 end customers across industrial, transportation, and electronics markets.

Average Trading Volume: 163,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.51B

