Litian Pictures Faces Delay in Financial Results Publication Amid Audit Concerns

Litian Pictures Holdings Limited ( (HK:9958) ) has provided an update.

Litian Pictures Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the publication of its 2024–25 final results due to the resignation of its chief financial officer and concerns raised by auditors regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The resignation led to disruptions in audit processes, while the auditors’ concerns necessitated extensive documentation and negotiations with creditors. The company has implemented remedial measures to prevent future delays by enhancing internal handover procedures and audit planning processes.

More about Litian Pictures Holdings Limited

Litian Pictures Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating within the entertainment industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs, focusing on the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,364,791

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$82.8M

