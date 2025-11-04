Lithium Universe Secures $2.46 Million in Successful Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Esports Mogul Limited ( (AU:LU7) ) is now available.

Lithium Universe Limited has successfully completed the first tranche of its share placement, raising $2.46 million from sophisticated and professional investors. This strategic move is part of a larger placement plan, with a second tranche anticipated to raise an additional $0.04 million in December 2025, pending shareholder approval. The funds raised are expected to bolster the company’s capacity and market positioning in the lithium sector, potentially enhancing shareholder value and operational capabilities.

Lithium Universe Limited is a company operating in the lithium industry, focusing on building a future in lithium production and investment. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker LU7 and is based in Subiaco, Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 11,490,392

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.31M

