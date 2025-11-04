Lithium Universe Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lithium Universe Limited has announced the quotation of 9,375,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code LU7. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and providing liquidity to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 11,490,392

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.31M

