Lithium Universe Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

The latest announcement is out from Esports Mogul Limited ( (AU:LU7) ).

Lithium Universe Limited has announced the quotation of 153,750,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction and marks a significant step in the company’s capital market activities, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 11,490,392

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.31M

