Lithium Universe Completes Strategic Share Placement

Esports Mogul Limited ( (AU:LU7) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lithium Universe Limited, a company involved in the lithium industry, has announced the completion of a share placement, issuing 153,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.016 per share to sophisticated and professional investors. This strategic move, previously announced in October 2025, aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and potentially enhance its market presence, although the specific implications for stakeholders were not detailed in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 11,490,392

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.31M

