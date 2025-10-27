Lithium Energy Ltd. Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lithium Energy Ltd. ( (AU:LEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Lithium Energy Ltd. has released its Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is accessible on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, highlighting its commitment to transparency and accountability in its management and oversight practices.

Lithium Energy Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on lithium production and related energy solutions. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker LEL.

