Lithia Motors’ 2024 Annual Report Highlights Key Business Risks for Stakeholders

Lithia Motors (LAD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lithia Motors faces potential business risks as outlined in their 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was submitted to the SEC on February 24, 2025. The report, particularly under Item 1A, details the primary risks associated with their operations and securities. It is crucial for stakeholders to review these risk factors in conjunction with the information provided in the latest Form 10-Q. This comprehensive understanding is essential for assessing the potential impact on Lithia Motors’ business performance and investment value.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on LAD stock based on 7 Buys and 2 Holds.

To learn more about Lithia Motors’ risk factors, click here.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue