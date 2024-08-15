Lippo China Resources Plans Key Board Meeting

Lippo China Resources Limited (HK:0156) has released an update.

Lippo China Resources Limited has scheduled a Board meeting on August 27, 2024, to discuss the interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. The meeting will also include the approval and publication of the subsidiary results up to June 30, 2024. The announcement was made by the company secretary, with a note that the current Board consists of nine directors.

