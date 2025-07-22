Lippo China Resources Announces Conditional Share Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lippo China Resources Limited ( (HK:0156) ) has shared an announcement.

Lippo China Resources Limited announced a conditional special distribution of its shares by its parent company, Lippo Limited. This distribution will change the shareholding structure, allowing Lippo shareholders to receive shares in Lippo China Resources or cash. The board does not anticipate any negative impact on the group’s operations from this distribution.

More about Lippo China Resources Limited

Lippo China Resources Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating as part of a larger group with its subsidiaries. The company is involved in various business sectors, although specific industries and primary products or services are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 67,015

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$652.3M

See more data about 0156 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

