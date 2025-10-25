Lion One Metals Engages Atrium Research to Strengthen Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lion One Metals ( (TSE:LIO) ) just unveiled an update.

Lion One Metals Limited has engaged Atrium Research Corporation to provide research services, including publishing reports and conducting interviews with the company’s management. This collaboration aims to enhance the investment case for Lion One, with Atrium receiving compensation for its services over an 18-month period. This strategic move is expected to bolster Lion One’s market presence and provide stakeholders with valuable insights into the company’s operations and growth potential.

More about Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver, BC. The company has established new operations at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji, which includes the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, an Underground Gold Mine, a Pilot Plant, and an Assay Lab. Lion One also holds an extensive exploration license covering the Navilawa Caldera, known for multiple mineralized zones and promising exploration targets.

