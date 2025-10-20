Lion Finance Group PLC Enhances Employee Trust Holdings with Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) has issued an update.

Lion Finance Group PLC has announced a market purchase of 3,923 shares for its Employee Benefit Trust, executed by Apex Group Fiduciary Services Limited. This transaction, which represents 0.62% of the Group’s issued share capital, is intended to satisfy awards for beneficiaries, including executive directors and managerial personnel. Following this purchase, the combined holdings of the Rubicon Executive Equity Compensation Trust and BOG Group Employee Trust will amount to 888,723 shares, or approximately 2.04% of the Group’s issued ordinary share capital, highlighting the company’s commitment to rewarding its key stakeholders.

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company that operates primarily in the banking and financial services sector, focusing on the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. Through its main subsidiaries, Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, the company provides customer-centric, universal banking services, aiming to drive business growth, sustain high profitability, and generate strong returns while positively impacting the communities it serves.

