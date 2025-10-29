Lion Finance Group Announces Share Buyback Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank of Georgia Group Plc ( (GB:BGEO) ) has shared an update.

Lion Finance Group PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation programme. The repurchased shares, bought at an average price of 7811.4315 pence, will be held in Treasury until their cancellation. This move is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure, with the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights reducing to 43,571,463. The buyback programme reflects the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Lion Finance Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company with primary subsidiaries providing banking and financial services in the high-growth markets of Georgia and Armenia. The company operates through Bank of Georgia and Ameriabank, focusing on customer-centric, universal banking services. Lion Finance Group is committed to business growth, high profitability, and strong returns, while contributing positively to the communities it serves.

