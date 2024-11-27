Lion Energy Director’s Interest Rises with New Acquisition

Lion Energy Limited (AU:LIO) has released an update.

Lion Energy Limited has announced a change in its director Zane Lewis’s interests, with the acquisition of 2 million performance rights. This move highlights the company’s strategy to incentivize its leadership amidst evolving market conditions. Investors may find this development indicative of the company’s long-term growth ambitions.

