Lion Corporation Reports Stable First Half 2025 Financial Results with Increased Dividends

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lion ( (JP:4912) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lion Corporation’s financial results for the first half of 2025 show a slight increase in net sales and operating profit, despite a decrease in profit before tax and profit attributable to owners. The company’s core operating income improved significantly, indicating strong regular business performance. The financial position remains stable with a slight increase in total equity, and the company has announced an increase in cash dividends per share, reflecting confidence in future earnings.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4912) stock is a Buy with a Yen1750.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lion stock, see the JP:4912 Stock Forecast page.

More about Lion

Lion Corporation operates in the consumer goods industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of household and personal care products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its market focus on hygiene and health-related products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,344,434

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen403.8B

See more insights into 4912 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue