Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Launches $2.5 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Lion Copper and Gold ( (TSE:LEO) ) has provided an announcement.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures to raise up to $2.5 million. The funds will be used for purchasing lands and mineral rights for projects in the Yerington area, with the repayment of the debentures secured against these assets. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the copper mining industry.

More about Lion Copper and Gold

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Yerington, Nevada, through an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture.

Average Trading Volume: 55,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$55.79M

