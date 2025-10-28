LinQ Minerals Initiates Drilling at Dam Gold-Copper Deposit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Linq Minerals Limited ( (AU:LNQ) ) has issued an update.

LinQ Minerals Limited has commenced a 1,300-meter Phase 1 drilling program at the Dam Gold-Copper deposit, part of the Gilmore Project in New South Wales. This marks the first drilling activity at the site since 2012 and aims to confirm the expansion of the higher-grade gold-copper core and gather samples for metallurgical testing. The Dam deposit, a porphyry gold-copper site, is strategically important within a 40km belt of mineralized targets, and its development could enhance LinQ’s positioning in the mining sector.

More about Linq Minerals Limited

LinQ Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with gold and copper deposits, with a significant focus on the Gilmore Project in New South Wales, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 392,992

