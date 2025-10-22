Linius Technologies Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Linius Technologies ( (AU:LNU) ).

Linius Technologies Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held as a physical meeting on November 24, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy if unable to attend in person, with all business items to be decided by a poll. The meeting will allow votes to be submitted by attendees or through valid proxy forms, and the Chair intends to vote all available proxies in favor of all resolutions.

