Linius Technologies Restructures for Growth and Efficiency

Linius Technologies ( (AU:LNU) ) has provided an announcement.

Linius Technologies has undergone significant restructuring, appointing a new board and management team to drive strategic direction and operational efficiency. The company has successfully reduced expenses by over 60% compared to the previous fiscal year, reallocating savings to enhance marketing and sales efforts. The company is progressing with a proof of concept with a major European soccer league, which could open up further opportunities in the sports industry. Additionally, Linius has raised capital through share issuance and convertible notes, securing commitments for further investment to support future growth.

Linius Technologies Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions. The company is transitioning from a software development agency to a SaaS provider, with a particular market focus on sports and media sectors.

