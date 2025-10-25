Lindsay Corp.’s Financial Stability Threatened by Overreliance on Key Customers and Projects

Lindsay Corp. (LNN) has disclosed a new risk, in the Demand category.

Lindsay Corp.’s financial stability is at risk due to its heavy reliance on a limited number of key customers and large projects, such as a multi-year $100 million agreement in the MENA region. This dependency could lead to significant revenue fluctuations if these customers alter their orders or face financial or geopolitical challenges. Additionally, the concentration of resources on these key relationships may detract from other business opportunities, potentially harming the company’s overall performance and reputation. The susceptibility of these regions to socioeconomic disruptions further exacerbates the risk, threatening Lindsay Corp.’s profitability and operational success.

