Lindab Appoints New Nomination Committee for Strategic Governance

Lindab International AB ( (SE:LIAB) ) has provided an announcement.

Lindab International AB has announced the appointment of its Nomination Committee, which includes representatives from its three largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board, Peter Nilsson. The committee, chaired by Kristian Åkesson, will evaluate the Board’s composition and make recommendations for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, including board elections and compensation. This development is crucial for Lindab as it ensures strategic governance and shareholder engagement in decision-making processes.

Lindab is a leading European company specializing in ventilation solutions, focusing on energy-efficient products and systems that promote a healthy indoor climate. Known for high quality and ease of installation, Lindab operates in 20 countries with a workforce of approximately 5,000 employees and achieved sales of SEK 13,323 million in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker LIAB.

