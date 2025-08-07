Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Secretarial Auditor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( (IN:LINCOLN) ) is now available.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd has announced the appointment of M/s Ankit Sethi & Associates as the Secretarial Auditor for a five-year term starting April 1, 2025, subject to shareholder approval. This move is part of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, ensuring adherence to corporate governance standards and enhancing its operational transparency.

More about Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its commitment to quality and innovation, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,332

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 10.66B INR

