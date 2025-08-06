Lincoln Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of 25 Million Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Lincoln Minerals Limited ( (AU:LML) ) is now available.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 25 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of August 6, 2025. This move could enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence, potentially impacting its operations and positioning within the mining sector.

More about Lincoln Minerals Limited

Lincoln Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.72M

