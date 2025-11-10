Lincoln Minerals Addresses ASX Price Query Amid Trading Surge

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lincoln Minerals Limited ( (AU:LML) ) has issued an announcement.

Lincoln Minerals Limited (LML) has responded to a price query from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) following a notable increase in the price and trading volume of its securities. The company stated that it is unaware of any undisclosed information that could explain the recent trading activity and confirmed its compliance with ASX listing rules.

More about Lincoln Minerals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 6,697,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.62M

