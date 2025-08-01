Lincoln Gold Mining to Close Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Lincoln Gold Mining ( (TSE:LMG) ).

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. announced its intention to close a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, aiming to raise up to $1,014,400. The proceeds will be used for general administrative expenses and advancing the Bell Mountain and Pine Grove projects. This move is part of the company’s strategy to progress towards production and strengthen its position in the precious metals industry. The completion of this financing is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

More about Lincoln Gold Mining

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. The company focuses on the Bell Mountain gold-silver property, which is fully permitted and moving towards production, and the Pine Grove gold property, which is in the final stages of permitting. Both projects are located in the Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its gold and silver deposits. Lincoln Gold aims to become a mid-tier gold producer.

Average Trading Volume: 100,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$5.19M

