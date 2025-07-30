Lincoln Gold Mining Reaffirms Strategic Direction Amid Shareholder Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lincoln Gold Mining ( (TSE:LMG) ) is now available.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. has responded to statements made by dissident shareholders led by Ljubo Mikulic, emphasizing its commitment to its strategic direction and shareholder returns. The company, backed by major stakeholders, remains focused on advancing its Nevada gold projects, particularly the Bell Mountain project, towards production, despite the dissident’s comments.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC. The company holds interests in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property and the Pine Grove gold property, both located in the Walker Lane mineral belt known for its gold and silver deposits. Lincoln aims to become a mid-tier gold producer in the near term.

