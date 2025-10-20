Lime Technologies Appoints Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lime Technologies AB ( (SE:LIME) ) has issued an announcement.

Lime Technologies AB has announced the appointment of its Nomination Committee ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for April 21, 2026. The committee, representing 29% of the company’s votes as of August 31, 2025, will prepare proposals for key positions and decisions, impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:LIME) stock is a Hold with a SEK397.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lime Technologies AB stock, see the SE:LIME Stock Forecast page.

More about Lime Technologies AB

Lime Technologies AB is a company that specializes in enhancing customer care through digital products designed for customer relationship development and management. Founded in 1990, the company employs over 500 people and operates in several European cities, serving a diverse range of clients from sole traders to large organizations.

YTD Price Performance: -17.90%

Average Trading Volume: 33,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK4B

