Lightning Minerals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Lightning Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:L1M) ) has shared an announcement.

Lightning Minerals Ltd has announced the quotation of 10,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code L1M, with an issue date of October 29, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to impact the company’s market presence by increasing its capital base, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and stakeholder value.

More about Lightning Minerals Ltd.

Lightning Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include various minerals, and it is positioned within the market to expand its resource base and enhance its mining operations.

Average Trading Volume: 1,208,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.46M

