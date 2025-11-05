LifeVantage Reports Modest Revenue Growth in Q1 2026

LifeVantage Corp ( (LFVN) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information LifeVantage Corp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

LifeVantage Corporation is a health and wellness company specializing in nutrigenomics, offering products that enhance health at the cellular level. In its first fiscal quarter of 2026, LifeVantage reported a modest revenue increase to $47.6 million, up 0.7% from the previous year. The company’s net income per diluted share rose to $0.17 from $0.14, while adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.18 from $0.15. Despite a slight decline in adjusted EBITDA to $3.9 million, LifeVantage remains optimistic about its strategic acquisition of LoveBiome, which is expected to drive future growth. The company continues to focus on expanding its wellness ecosystem and anticipates higher revenue in the latter half of the fiscal year, supported by seasonal trends and the integration of LoveBiome’s offerings.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue