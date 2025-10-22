Lifestyle Communities Releases AGM Documents for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Lifestyle Communities Ltd ( (AU:LIC) ).

Lifestyle Communities Ltd has released documents related to its 2025 Annual General Meeting, including the Chair’s cover letter, Notice of Meeting, Notice of Access, and Proxy Form. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing communication with shareholders and reflects its commitment to transparency and governance in managing its residential communities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LIC) stock is a Hold with a A$5.50 price target.

More about Lifestyle Communities Ltd

Lifestyle Communities, based in Melbourne, Victoria, specializes in developing, owning, and managing affordable independent living residential land lease communities. The company has twenty-nine communities either under contract, in planning, development, or management, serving over 5,800 residents in Victoria.

Average Trading Volume: 657,772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$629.7M

