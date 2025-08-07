LifeStance Health Group Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Lifestance Health Group ( (LFST) ) has shared an announcement.

LifeStance Health Group reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting an 11% increase in revenue to $345.3 million and a significant reduction in net loss from $23.3 million to $3.8 million compared to the previous year. The company also experienced a 12% rise in visit volumes and an 11% growth in its clinician base, reflecting strong operational performance. The adjusted EBITDA grew by 19% to $34.0 million, and free cash flow reached a record $56.6 million, allowing for further investment in the business. LifeStance raised its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA and center margin, indicating positive future expectations.

Spark’s Take on LFST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LFST is a Neutral.

LifeStance Health’s strong earnings call performance, including its first positive net income and improved cash flow, positively influences its stock score. However, financial performance challenges, bearish technical signals, and poor valuation metrics weigh heavily, resulting in a modest overall score.

More about Lifestance Health Group

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health Group, Inc. is one of the largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare in the United States, offering services for children, adolescents, and adults across 33 states and more than 550 centers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,175,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.51B

