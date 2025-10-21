Lifeist Wellness Relaunches Mikra Products on Amazon to Boost U.S. Market Presence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lifeist Wellness ( (TSE:LFST) ) has provided an announcement.

Lifeist Wellness Inc. has relaunched its Mikra brand on Amazon.com in the United States, introducing a lineup of performance-focused products with new formulations and branding. This move aims to enhance customer engagement and support potential wholesale partnerships and retail expansion by aligning with consumer shopping behaviors on Amazon.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LFST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LFST is a Neutral.

Lifeist Wellness faces significant financial hurdles, with ongoing losses and a shrinking asset base posing risks to its long-term viability. Despite the bearish technical indicators and challenging valuation, recent strategic initiatives aimed at revitalizing growth provide some optimism. The high volatility and lack of profitability, however, warrant caution for potential investors.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:LFST stock, click here.

More about Lifeist Wellness

Lifeist Wellness Inc. is a company at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, focusing on acquiring, integrating, and building top wellness brands to enhance global well-being. Its key asset is the U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc., which develops and sells innovative wellness products.

Average Trading Volume: 36,611

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.03M

Learn more about LFST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue