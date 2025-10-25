LIC of India Denies External Influence in Adani Investment Decisions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Life Insurance Corp. of India ( (IN:LICI) ) has provided an announcement.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has issued a clarification regarding a news article published by the Washington Post, which alleged that the corporation’s investment decisions in the Adani Group were influenced by external factors. LIC firmly denies these claims, stating that their investment decisions are made independently and in accordance with board-approved policies and regulatory guidelines. The corporation emphasizes its commitment to due diligence and the interests of its stakeholders, suggesting that the article’s claims are intended to damage its reputation and the integrity of India’s financial sector.

More about Life Insurance Corp. of India

Life Insurance Corporation of India is a prominent player in the insurance industry, primarily offering life insurance products. It is a government-owned corporation and a major player in the Indian financial sector, focusing on providing insurance services to a wide range of customers across the country.

Average Trading Volume: 61,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 5693.4B INR

See more data about LICI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue