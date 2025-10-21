Libra Energy Materials Launches Exploration in Quebec’s James Bay

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PowerStone Metals Corp. ( (TSE:LIBR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Libra Energy Materials Inc. has initiated its first exploration program in the James Bay region of Quebec, targeting its Wegucci and Nemiscau lithium projects. This maiden exploration effort, conducted by Laurentia Exploration, aims to assess the potential of these strategically located properties, which are near significant lithium deposits and infrastructure. The program also includes evaluations of potential future acquisitions, marking a significant step in Libra’s strategy to expand its footprint in a region known for major lithium discoveries.

More about PowerStone Metals Corp.

Libra Energy Materials Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium projects. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and development of lithium resources in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, with a strategic emphasis on its 100%-owned Wegucci and Nemiscau lithium projects.

Average Trading Volume: 54,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$10.17M

See more data about LIBR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue